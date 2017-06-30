UPDATE 2-China factory growth unexpectedly quickens, but debt risks pressure economy
* Large firms prospered while smaller firms faltered (Adds details, context, quotes)
June 30 Unichem Laboratories Ltd:
* Receipt of EIR from United States Food And Drug Administration for company's manufacturing facility at Goa
* Receipt indicates successful closure of inspection and the queries raised during the audit (Form 483)
* Inspection closed by USFDA
* Inspection was carried out between March 14 and 20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Large firms prospered while smaller firms faltered (Adds details, context, quotes)
VICTORIA, British Columbia, June 29 British Columbia's Liberal government was defeated on Thursday in a non-confidence vote, as expected, paving the way for the left-leaning New Democrats to rule the Western Canadian province for the first time in 16 years.