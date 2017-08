April 17 (Reuters) - Unichem Laboratories Ltd

* Unichem Laboratories Ltd says co gets USFDA ANDA approval for piroxicam capsules USP

* Unichem Laboratories Ltd says drug used for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis

* Unichem Laboratories Ltd says product to be commercialized from co's Goa plant Source text - (bit.ly/2psaREW) Further company coverage: