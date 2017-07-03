BRIEF-Oceanfirst Financial says termination fee for merger with Sun Bancorp set at $17.05 mln
* Says termination fee for merger with sun bancorp set at $17.05 million
July 3 Unico American Corp:
* Unico American corporation announces passing of its executive vice president
* Executive vice president and director Lester Aaron passed away this weekend
* Executive vice president and director Lester Aaron passed away this weekend
* Unico American Corp - company's board of directors will select a replacement for Aaron's director position in due course
* Says on June 29 co entered into a securities purchase agreement with chicago venture partners l.p