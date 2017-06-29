BRIEF-Nokia establishes unit to support Chinese internet firms expand overseas
* Says establishes special unit to help large-scale Chinese internet firms expand overseas
June 29 Uniden Holdings Corp :
* Says Kunihisa Ishii will no longer serve as CEO, and he is still stay as president, effective on June 29
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.60 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 6