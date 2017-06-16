June 16 UNIEURO SPA IPO-UNE.MI:

* SAYS SIGNED CREDIT LINE AGREEMENT WITH A CONSORTIUM OF BANKS FOR UP TO EUR 50 MILLION WITH A DURATION OF THREE YEARS

* THE CONSORTIUM THAT SUBSCRIBED THE NEW CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES BANCA IMI S.P.A., UNICREDIT S.P.A., BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO S.P.A., MPS CAPITAL SERVICERS BANCA PER LE IMPRESE S.P.A. AND BANCA POPOLARE DELL'ALTO ADIGE S.P.A