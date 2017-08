May 11 (Reuters) - UNIFIED FACTORY SA:

* SIGNS DEAL WITH SWIFTA SYSTEMS AND SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LTD.

* SWIFTA SYSTEMS AND SERVICES INTERNATIONAL TO SELL CO'S CUSTOMER SERVICE AUTOMATION PLATFORM SOLUTIONS IN AFRICA

* AGREEMENT ALSO CONCERNS SERVICE, ADVISORY SUPPORT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)