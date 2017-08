May 16 (Reuters) - Unified Messaging Systems Asa

* Q1 REVENUE NOK 21.5 MILLION VERSUS NOK 20.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA LOSS NOK 5.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS NOK 2.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS 20% GROWTH IN RECURRING REVENUE AT YEAR-END COMPARED TO YEAR BEGINNING 2017

* EXPECTS TO DELIVER PROJECTS TO MOBILE OPERATORS THROUGH GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH NOKIA IN THE NEAR FUTURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)