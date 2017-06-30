BRIEF-Medmira reports 2017 third quarter results
* Revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $192,590 as compared to $230,419 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 29 Unifin Financiera Sab De Cv Sofom Enr
* Unifin Financiera announces redemption in full of its 6.250% senior notes due 2019
* Says aggregate principal amount of 2019 notes redeemed by company was U.S. $50.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $192,590 as compared to $230,419 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, June 30 China's manufacturing sector expanded at the quickest pace in three months in June, buoyed by strong production and new orders, reassuring news for authorities trying strike a balance between deleveraging and keeping the economy on an even keel.