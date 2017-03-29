FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Unifirst announces Q2 earnings per share $1.10
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2017 / 12:13 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Unifirst announces Q2 earnings per share $1.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Unifirst Corp:

* Unifirst announces financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $1.10

* Q2 revenue $391.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $385.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.85 to $5.00

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.55 billion to $1.565 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.94, revenue view $1.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Unifirst Corp - expect that full year results will come in at higher ends of these previously communicated ranges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.