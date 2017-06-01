FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Unifirst appoints executive management committee
June 1, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Unifirst appoints executive management committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Unifirst Corp

* Unifirst appoints executive management committee

* Unifirst Corp - following death of Ronald Croatti, co's chairman, president and CEO, board appointed an executive management committee

* Unifirst Corp - executive management committee will lead company on an interim basis while board conducts process of selecting a new CEO

* Unifirst - committee will consist of senior executive and management team of co, administrative chair of committee will be Steven Sintros, co's CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

