3 months ago
BRIEF-UniFirst says CEO Croatti on temporary medical leave of absence
#Market News
May 15, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-UniFirst says CEO Croatti on temporary medical leave of absence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - UniFirst Corp:

* UniFirst Corp president and CEO on temporary medical leave of absence

* UniFirst Corp - Ronald Croatti, CEO is on a temporary medical leave of absence as a result of significant complications associated with pneumonia

* UniFirst Corp - Ronald D. Croatti expected to face an extended recovery period and timing of his return is uncertain

* As timetable for Croatti's recovery becomes clearer, board of directors will further consider this interim governance plan

* UniFirst Corp - in Croatti's absence, in near term, UniFirst will be led by company's senior executive and management team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

