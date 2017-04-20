FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Unilever cfo says improvement in pricing looks sustainable, as it is a return to stable pricing from more volatility previously
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
April 20, 2017 / 7:29 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Unilever cfo says improvement in pricing looks sustainable, as it is a return to stable pricing from more volatility previously

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Unilever Plc

* Unilever cfo says lead time on new product innovations has been shortened

* Unilever exec says seeing a "return to pricing that is more normal" after 3 years of weak prices due to currency devaluation

* Unilever exec says market conditions in india improved after weakness in q4 due to demonetization

* Unilever exec says at current spot rates, currency will boost 2017 turnover by 2-3 percent, eps by slightly more

* Unilever exec says to account for spreads business as separate unit from half year

* Unilever cfo says senior execs have met w/ around 100 investors since announcing review and got good feedback

* Unilever cfo says improvement in pricing looks sustainable, as it is a return to stable pricing from more volatility previously Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.