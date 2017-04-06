Dollar set for weekly losses as geopolitical tensions hold sway
TOKYO The dollar nursed losses on Friday, on track for a losing week as geopolitical tensions underpinned the perceived safe-haven Japanese currency.
April 6 Unilever Plc
* Combining foods and refreshment into one organisation, unlocking future growth and faster margin progression
* Reconfirming our commitment to a proven long-term model of compounding growth and sustainable value creation
* Establishing a net debt / ebitda target of 2x and launching a share buy-back of eur 5 billion this year
* Accelerating connected 4 growth and targeting a 20% underlying operating margin, before restructuring, by 2020
* Raising dividend by 12%, reflecting increased confidence in outlook for profit growth and cash generation
* Support our business with a higher level of leverage, while retaining benefits of a strong credit rating
* This will enable us to enhance value for shareholders through increased capital returns, while maintaining operational and strategic flexibility
* For 2017, we remain on track to deliver underlying sales growth ahead of our markets, in 3-5% range, and we expect an underlying operating margin improvement of at least 80bps
* Target an overall underlying operating margin, which excludes restructuring, of 20% by 2020
* Future of spreads business now lies outside group
* Will look to increase our strategic flexibility for further portfolio optimisation through a review of dual-headed legal structure, with a view to simplifying it
* We maintain our full year outlook of underlying sales growth of 3-5% in continued challenging market conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
SHANGHAI The Communist Party in China's smog-hit Hebei province said it will "learn lessons" after one of its highest-ranking officials was placed under investigation for serious disciplinary violations, which usually serves as a code for corruption.