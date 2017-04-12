BRIEF-Pacific Ethanol files for mixed shelf of up to $175 mln
* Pacific Ethanol Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $175 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ofYI45) Further company coverage:
April 12 Unilife Corp:
* Unilife files for chapter 11 protection
* Company has obtained a commitment for a $7 million debtor-in-possession financing facility
* Unilife's operations will remain ongoing during chapter 11 process
* Says SSG Capital Advisors LLC is company's restructuring advisor
* DIP financing, cash from operations, expected to provide sufficient liquidity during chapter 11 cases to support continuing business operations
* Foreign affiliates in Australia are not included in chapter 11 bankruptcy filing but are expected to be included in restructuring or sale
* Filed voluntary petitions under chapter 11 of U.S. Bankruptcy Code in United States Bankruptcy Court for District of Delaware
* Co has determined to simultaneously pursue both balance sheet restructuring of its debt, equity and a going concern sale of its assets
* Filed a number of "first-day" motions with court designed to facilitate a smooth transition into chapter 11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pacific Ethanol Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $175 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ofYI45) Further company coverage:
(Add background, details, table) NEW YORK, April 14 Speculators rebuilt their bullish bet on the U.S. dollar earlier this week, raising net longs from a five-week low, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Speculators had scaled back bullish dollar bets on doubts about U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to deliver on his pledges of tax cuts and infrastructure spending in the wake of his and the Republicans'