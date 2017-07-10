BRIEF-Cincinnati Bell to combine with Hawaiian Telcom and Onx Enterprise Solutions
* Cincinnati Bell Inc. To combine with Hawaiian Telcom and ONX Enterprise Solutions
July 10 UNIMA 2000 SA:
* SIGNS ANNEX TO DEAL WITH STRABAG SP. Z O.O. DECREASING ITS VALUE TO 1.9 MILLION ZLOTYS NET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cincinnati Bell Inc. To combine with Hawaiian Telcom and ONX Enterprise Solutions
* Says group terminates management and technical supports with EMTS Nigeria with effect from June 30