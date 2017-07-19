FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2017 / 12:03 PM / 3 hours ago

BRIEF-Union Bankshares reports second quarter results

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Union Bankshares Corp

* Union Bankshares reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.46 excluding items

* Union Bankshares Corp says for Q2 of 2017, net interest income was $69.0 million, an increase of $2.4 million from Q1 of 2017

* Union Bankshares Corp - for q2 of 2017, net interest income was $69.0 million, an increase of $2.4 million from Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

