May 22 Union Bankshares Corp:
* Union Bankshares Corporation announces agreement to
acquire Xenith Bankshares Inc
* Union Bankshares Corp says each outstanding share of
Xenith common stock will be converted into right to receive
0.9354 shares of union common stock
* Says Union to acquire Xenith in an all-stock transaction
* Union Bankshares Corp - deal for $29.67 per share
* Union Bankshares Corp - merger agreement has been approved
by board of directors of each company
* Union Bankshares Corp - following closing of merger, john
asbury will continue as president and ceo of combined
organization
* Union Bankshares - following closing of merger, union
board to expand to 20 members; 18 members from current union
board, 2 members from xenith board
* Union Bankshares Corp - Raymond D Smoot will continue to
serve as chairman of board of combined company
