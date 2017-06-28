UPDATE 2-Hong Kong's second board plumbs record lows amid market jitters
* Activist shareholder says margin calls may have sparked sell-off
June 28 Union Medical Healthcare Ltd:
* Total revenue increased by 36.9% from hk$704.9 million for year ended 31 march 2016
* Net profit increased by 36.3% to hk$203.5 million for the year ended 31 march 2017
* Board recommended the declaration of a final dividend of hk$5.0 cents per share
* Board recommended the declaration of a special dividend of hk$7.9 cents per share for the year ended 31 march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Activist shareholder says margin calls may have sparked sell-off
* DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ROCKET INTERNET TO SELL ITS REMAINING 8.8% STAKE IN LAZADA TO ALIBABA