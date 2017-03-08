BRIEF-Union Pacific expects weather challenges to reduce earnings in Q1 by about three to four cents per share

March 8 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp

* Recent weather challenges on western part of network not expected to change 2017 capital plan of about $3.1 billion

* Union Pacific expects recent weather challenges on western part of network to reduce earnings in Q1 of 2017 by about three to four cents per share

* Union Pacific also expects to incur approximately $30 million of weather related capital expenditures - SEC filing

* Weather challenges on western part of network is not expected to change company's full year 2017 capital plan of about $3.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: