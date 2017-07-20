FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Union Pacific Q2 earnings per share $1.45
#Trump
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Trump says he should not have picked Sessions as attorney general: NY Times
Politics
Trump says he should not have picked Sessions as attorney general: NY Times
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Saudi Arabia
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Goldman's rotten trading quarter is a familiar smell on Wall Street
Business
Goldman's rotten trading quarter is a familiar smell on Wall Street
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2017 / 12:13 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Union Pacific Q2 earnings per share $1.45

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp:

* Union Pacific reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.45

* Q2 revenue $5.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.19 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly quarterly freight revenue improved 11 percent compared to Q2 2016

* Union Pacific Corp qtrly operating ratio of 61.8 percent improved 3.4 points

* Union Pacific Corp - $1.69 per gallon average quarterly diesel fuel price in Q2 2017 was 17 percent higher than Q2 2016

* Union Pacific Corp - Q2 business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, increased 5 percent compared to 2016

* Union Pacific-‍"absolute business volumes should be stronger in second half than first half, although year-over-year comparisons will be more challenging"​

* Union Pacific Corp - quarterly train speed, as reported to Association Of American Railroads, was 25.4 mph, 5 percent slower than Q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.