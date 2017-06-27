BRIEF-Sino-American Silicon Products to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 16
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.5 per share for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 16
June 27 Uniplus Electronics Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue up to 98 million new shares (no more than 120 million shares) through private placement, with price of T$2.04 per share
* Says the proceeds will be used to enrich operating funds and expand sales
