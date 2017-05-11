BRIEF-Unipol CEO says no plan to further up BPER stake

May 11 (Reuters) - Unipol Gruppo Finanziario Chief Executive Carlo Cimbri tells analysts in a conference call:

* company has no plans to further increase stake in BPER Banca

* will look for M&A opportunities for Unipol Banca after bad loan clean-up

* the group said earlier on Thursday it held a 9.9 percent holding in BPER, out of which 5 percent was a stable investment and the remainder a financial one

* BPER Banca's shares fell on Wednesday amid fears that the bank may end up buying fellow Italian lender Unipol Banca after Unipol Group's stake building Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)