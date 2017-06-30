BRIEF-Australian Govt Takeovers Panel updates on affairs of Molopo Energy
* Made declaration of unacceptable circumstances in relation to applications by Keybridge Capital & Molopo Energy
June 30 Unipol Gruppo Finanziario CEO Carlo Cimbri says:
* Rules out raising stake in BPER Banca
* No impact on dividend target from reorganisation of insurance business and bad bank creation Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Made declaration of unacceptable circumstances in relation to applications by Keybridge Capital & Molopo Energy
SHANGHAI, June 30 China stocks gains for a second straight week, as MSCI's decision to include mainland shares in a key index fuelled a buying spree for blue-chips, even as concerns lingered over a slowdown in the world's second largest economy.