May 11 (Reuters) - Unipol Gruppo Finanziario SpA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 157 MILLION VERSUS EUR 151 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COMBINED RATIO OF DIRECT BUSINESS IN Q1 STOOD AT 95 PCT (96.5 PCT NET OF REINSURANCE), COMPARED TO 94.3 PCT IN THE SAME PERIOD 2016

* UNIPOL GRUPPO FINANZIARIO SPA SAYS HOLDS 9.9 PERCENT OF BPER BANCA Source text for Eikon:

