April 21 (Reuters) - UNIQA Insurance Group AG:

* Says embedded value after minority interests of UNIQA Group improved by 7.3 percent in past year to 5,068 million euros ($5.43 billion) (2015: 4,725 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9334 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)