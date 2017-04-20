BRIEF-uniQure announces it will not seek marketing authorization renewal for Glybera in Europe

April 20 (Reuters) - uniQure NV
* uniQure announces it will not seek marketing authorization renewal for Glybera in Europe
* Marketing authorization for Glybera® to expire on October 25, 2017
* Maintains focus on core programs in Hemophilia B, Huntington's Disease and congestive heart failure
* Will continue to make product available to chiesi to treat any patients that are approved for treatment prior to October 25, 2017
* Expects to reduce future expenses related to product by about $2 million annually, beginning in 2018 and net of any payments to Chiesi