July 10 uniQure NV:
* uniQure announces updated, long-term clinical data from
ongoing phase I/II trial of AMT-060 in patients with severe
Hemophilia B
* No activation of T-Cell responses or loss of fix activity
in any patient up to 18 months
* AAV5-based AMT-060 remains safe and well-tolerated with
up to a year and a half of follow-up
* Second-dose cohort demonstrates dose response up to one
year, with 84 percent reduction in spontaneous bleeds
* All but one patient in study across both cohorts required
chronic infusions of prophylactic fix therapy at time of
enrollment
* No patients across either cohort developed inhibitory
antibodies against FIX, or demonstrated sustained AAV5
capsid-specific T-cell activation
