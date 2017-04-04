FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Uniqure publishes data demonstrating wide distribution of AAV5 in the central nervous system
BRIEF-Uniqure publishes data demonstrating wide distribution of AAV5 in the central nervous system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Uniqure NV:

* Uniqure NV -publication in gene therapy of data demonstrating widespread transduction in cns following direct injection of co's aav5 vector in large animal model

* Uniqure - expects to file an investigational new drug (ind) application for amt-130 in 2018

* Uniqure - varying doses of aav5 achieved predictable transduction of connected areas of brain

* Uniqure - data shows AAV5 is an effective vector for central nervous system and has potential for treatment of a wide range of neurological pathologies

* Uniqure - method of injection used was found to result in very controlled, accurate administration with no adverse events observed in non-human primates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

