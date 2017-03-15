FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Uniqure Q4 loss per share $0.58
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2017 / 11:09 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Uniqure Q4 loss per share $0.58

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Uniqure Nv

* Uniqure announces 2016 financial results and provides update on company progress

* Q4 loss per share $0.58

* Uniqure nv- as of december 31, 2016, company held cash and cash equivalents of $132.5 million, compared with $221.6 million as of december 31, 2015

* Uniqure nv- company expects its cash on hand will be sufficient to fund operations into 2019

* Uniqure nv says plans to advance hemophilia b program into late-stage clinical development are ongoing, with a pivotal trial expected to begin in 2018

* Uniqure nv says continues to advance amt-130 towards filing an investigational new drug (ind) application to begin clinical studies in 2018

* Uniqure nv -intends to reduce capital expenditures in 2017 and 2018 and realize operational cost savings from strategic restructuring initiated in nov 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.