4 months ago
BRIEF-uniQure to not seek Glybera marketing authorization renewal in Europe
April 20, 2017 / 11:24 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-uniQure to not seek Glybera marketing authorization renewal in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - uniQure NV:

* uniQure announces it will not seek marketing authorization renewal for Glybera in Europe

* Company maintains focus on core programs in Hemophilia B, Huntington's Disease and congestive heart failure

* Marketing authorization for Glybera to expire on October 25, 2017

* Glybera's usage has been extremely limited and do not envision patient demand increasing materially in years ahead

* uniQure - as a result of withdrawal of Glybera, expects to reduce future expenses related to product by about $2 million annually, beginning in 2018

* Continues to expect its existing cash resources will be sufficient to fund operations into 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

