BRIEF-General Mills reports Q4 earnings per share $0.69
* General Mills reports fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2017 results; provides 2018 outlook
June 28 Unisplendour Technology (Holdings) Ltd :
* Wang Huixuan resigned as an executive director and chairman of board
* Zhang Yadong was appointed as an executive director and chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Cheerios cereal maker General Mills Inc reported a 7.7 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday as the company kept a tight lid on costs and cut back on promotions.