BRIEF-Share trade in Sichuan Jinyu Automobile suspended - exchange
* Says Sichuan Jinyu Automobile City Group Co Ltd's share trade suspended from Feb 20 pending announcement
Feb 17 Unisplendour Technology (Holdings) Ltd :
* Qi Lian has ceased to act as Chairman
* Wang Huixuan has been re-designated as an Executive Director of company and appointed as Chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Sichuan Jinyu Automobile City Group Co Ltd's share trade suspended from Feb 20 pending announcement
* Infomedia signs software contract with Nissan's global dealer network
* FY revenue $778.5m up 10.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: