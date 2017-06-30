UPDATE 3-Micron forecasts strong quarter on cloud and mobile demand
* Q4 profit, revenue above estimates (Adds CEO comments, analyst comments, details; Updates shares)
June 30 Unisplendour Corp Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 6
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 7 and the dividend will be paid on July 7
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/aZBL8s
June 29 Micron Technology Inc reported a quarterly profit, compared with a loss a year earlier, helped by improved prices of memory chips used in computing systems and smartphones amid tight supply.