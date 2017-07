July 21 (Reuters) - Unisplendour Corp Ltd

* Says owner Tsinghua Holdings Co Ltd sells 13.49 million shares in the company, representing 1.29 percent of total issued share capital, at 56.5 yuan ($8.35) per share to investment unit

* Says Tsinghua Holdings remains company's owner after transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tlqejW

