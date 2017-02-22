BRIEF-Unisync Corp posts Q1 revenues of $14.5 mln, up 8.5 pct vs year ago

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Unisync Corp

* Unisync reports first quarter financial results

* Unisync Corp - revenues of $14.5 million for quarter, an increase of 8.5 pct over last fiscal years' revenues

* Unisync Corp - reported net income of $89,910 in quarter ended December 31, 2016 was up from $11,884 in comparable quarter last year

* Unisync says recent stabilization of Canadian dollar against US dollar along with product sourcing changes expected to improve margins through 2017