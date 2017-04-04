FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Unit Corp to acquire oil & gas assets in its Hoxbar core area in Western Oklahoma
April 4, 2017 / 11:39 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Unit Corp to acquire oil & gas assets in its Hoxbar core area in Western Oklahoma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Unit Corp

* Unit Corporation announces agreements to acquire oil & gas assets in its Hoxbar core area in Western Oklahoma and to sell common stock through an at-the-market offering

* Purchase price is approximately $57 million in cash plus

* Acquisition adds approximately 8,300 net acres to unit petroleum's Hoxbar core area in southwestern Oklahoma

* Unit Corp says to sell shares of company's common stock up to an aggregate offering price of $100 million

* Unit Corp - to use any net proceeds to fund acquisitions, future capital expenditures, repay amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

