Feb 22 (Reuters) - Unite Group

* Unite Students acquires new site in Manchester

* The site, in Manchester city centre, is located near to the University of Manchester and is anticipated to provide a home for around 450 students

* Acquisition is forecast to cost around £41 million and deliver returns in line with our targeted level of 8.0-8.5% development yield