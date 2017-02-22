FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2017 / 7:36 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Unite Group posts FY adjusted EPRA earnings up 24 pct to £61.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Unite Group PLC

* FY adjusted EPRA earnings up 24 pct to £61.3 million or 27.7p (2015: £49.5 million, 23.1p)

* FY profit before tax £201.4 million (2015: £388.4 million)

* FY final dividend declared up 26% to 12.0p (2015: 9.5p).

* Full year dividend of 18.0p (2015: 15.0p)

* Like-For-Like rental growth of 3.8% for full year (2015: 3.8%)

* Reservations for 17/18 academic year at 75%, a record level for this time of year (2015: 67%)

* Brexit not expected to significantly impact student numbers and supports strategy to focus on relationships with high to mid- ranked universities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

