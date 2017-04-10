BRIEF-Unite Group's USAF, LSAV NAVs rise; 77 pct of UK student rooms booked

April 10 (Reuters) - Unite Group Plc:

* At March 31 Unite UK Student Accommodation Fund Property portfolio was independently valued at 2,084 mln stg; increase of 0.5 pct during quarter

* USAF portfolio comprises 24,176 beds in 68 properties across 23 university towns and cities in UK

* London Student Accommodation Joint Venture ('LSAV') as at March 31 portfolio was independently valued at 1,079 mln stg; up 0.6 pct in quarter on LFL basis

* Increase in valuations is driven by rental growth with yields remaining stable in quarter

* Reservations for 2017/18 academic year at record levels with 77 pct of rooms booked versus 74 pct; prices support full year rental growth outlook of 3.0-3.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)