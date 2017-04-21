FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-United Airlines enters second amendment to employment agreement with CEO Oscar Munoz
#Market News
April 21, 2017 / 8:56 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-United Airlines enters second amendment to employment agreement with CEO Oscar Munoz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc -

* United Continental Holdings - on april 21, co, united airlines entered second amendment to employment agreement with ceo oscar munoz - sec filing

* United Continental-2nd amendment removes provisions in employment agreement related to future appointment of munoz as chairman of board

* United Continental Holdings - second amendment leaves future determinations related to chairman position to discretion of board Source text: (bit.ly/2p0wQTC) Further company coverage:

