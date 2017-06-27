UPDATE 1-Russia's Evraz hit by cyber attack, output unaffected
MOSCOW, June 27 Russian steelmaker Evraz said on Tuesday its information systems had been hit by a cyber attack but its output was not affected.
June 27 United Continental Holdings Inc
* united Airlines says beginning this fall, carrier will take new steps to elevate customer experience at Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport
* United Airlines says the move will take effect Oct. 29
WASHINGTON, June 27 The Federal Reserve on Tuesday fined Bank of New York Mellon $3 million for overstating its capital ratios after an error in how it measured the risks in a portfolio of assets.