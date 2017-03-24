BRIEF-Expert System signs agreement with Zurich Insurance Group
* Signs agreement with Zurich Insurance Group for cognitive computing solutions
March 24 United Bankers Oyj:
* Starts buyback of own shares
* To buy back up to 15,000 shares
* Buyback programme starts on March 27 at earliest and ends on 2018 AGM at latest
TOKYO, April 12 Broadcom Ltd offered about 2.5 trillion yen ($23 billion) for Toshiba Corp's chip unit, the highest among 10 or so bidders who participated in the first round of offers, a source briefed on the matter said.