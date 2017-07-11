BRIEF-Kalobios receives orphan drug designation for Benznidazole in treatment of chagas disease
* Kalobios receives orphan drug designation for benznidazole in the treatment of chagas disease
July 11 United Continental Holdings:
* Expects Q2 2017 consolidated passenger unit revenue to be up approximately 2.0 percent compared to q2 of 2016
* United continental holdings inc - united airlines' june 2017 consolidated load factor decreased 1.4 points compared to june 2016
* United Continental - june 2017 consolidated traffic (rpm) increased 3.4 percent and consolidated capacity (asm) increased 5.0 percent versus june 2016
* With exception of pacific, all regions performed in-line with to slightly better than initial expectations in june
NEW YORK, July 11 Two major U.S. stock index providers on Tuesday said they plan to consult investors on changes that could result in the reclassification of telecommunication companies in widely used equity benchmarks.