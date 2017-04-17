FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2017 / 9:24 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-United Continental Holdings reports 2.7 pct rise in Q1 revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc <UAL.N-

* United Continental Holdings ceo says "incident that took place aboard flight 3411 has been a humbling experience, and i take full responsibility"

* Qtrly consolidated revenue passenger miles 47,611 million versus. 46,582 million

* Q1 revenue rose 2.7 percent to $8.4 billion

* Qtrly consolidated available seat miles 59,808 million versus. 58,273 million

* Qtrly consolidated passenger load factor of 79.6% versus. 79.9%

* United Continental Holdings ceo says "it is obvious from recent experiences that we need to do a much better job serving our customers" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

