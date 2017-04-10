FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-United Continental Holdings says March 2017 consolidated traffic increased 3.0 pct
April 10, 2017 / 8:28 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-United Continental Holdings says March 2017 consolidated traffic increased 3.0 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc :

* United Continental Holdings Inc - UAL's march 2017 consolidated traffic (revenue passenger miles) increased 3.0 percent

* United Continental Holdings Inc - March consolidated capacity (available seat miles) increased 3.4 percent versus march 2016

* United Continental Holdings Inc - UAL's march 2017 consolidated load factor decreased 0.3 points compared to march 2016

* United Continental Holdings - co now expects first-quarter 2017 consolidated passenger unit revenue to be approximately flat compared to q1 of 2016

* United Continental Holdings Inc says march passenger load factor 79.6 pct versus 79.9 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

