July 11 United Continental Holdings Inc:
* United Continental Holdings Inc sees Q2 consolidated PRASM
about 12.77 ¢/ASM
* Second-quarter 2017 cargo and other revenue is expected to
be higher than initial expectations
* Second-quarter 2017 non-fuel unit cost is expected to be
lower than initial expectations
* United Continental Holdings Inc says now expects Q2
consolidated passenger unit revenue to be up about 2.0 percent
compared to Q2 of 2016
* Q2 capital expenditures are higher than original guidance
range due to change in timing of pre-delivery payments
associated with future aircraft deliveries
* United Continental Holdings Inc sees Q2 gross capital
expenditures $1,235 million to $1,255 million
* United Continental Holdings Inc sees q2 consolidated CASM
excluding profit sharing, third-party business expenses, fuel,
special charges 9.86 ¢/ASM to 9.90 ¢/ASM
Source text: (bit.ly/2tKqCtg)
