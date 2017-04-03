BRIEF-United Continental Holdings, United Airlines entered into an amended and restated credit and guaranty agreement - SEC Filing

April 3 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc

* United Continental Holdings Inc - On March 29, co, United Airlines entered into an amended and restated credit and guaranty agreement - SEC Filing

* United Continental Holdings Inc - 2017 credit agreement provides for a term loan facility of $1.5 billion and a revolving credit facility of $2 billion

* United Continental - Revolving credit facility,which increased borrowing capacity under 2013 credit deal by $650 million may be drawn upon by co till April 1, 2022