5 months ago
BRIEF-United Continental Holdings, United Airlines entered into an amended and restated credit and guaranty agreement - SEC Filing
April 3, 2017 / 9:49 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-United Continental Holdings, United Airlines entered into an amended and restated credit and guaranty agreement - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc

* United Continental Holdings Inc - On March 29, co, United Airlines entered into an amended and restated credit and guaranty agreement - SEC Filing

* United Continental Holdings Inc - 2017 credit agreement provides for a term loan facility of $1.5 billion and a revolving credit facility of $2 billion

* United Continental - Revolving credit facility,which increased borrowing capacity under 2013 credit deal by $650 million may be drawn upon by co till April 1, 2022 Source text: [bit.ly/2ov1U0u] Further company coverage:

