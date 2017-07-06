July 6 United Electronics Co Ltd :

* Narrows H1 FY 2017 net loss to be 16 million yuan to 29 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 26.9 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are improved employee expense and depreciation expense as well as decreased vehicle network interconnection profit

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RwqDcE

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)