BRIEF-Sinocloud group Guiyang Zhongdian And Shenzhen Co entered into second investment agreement with Guiyang Fund
* Guiyang Zhongdian and Shenzhen Co entered into a second investment agreement with Guiyang Fund
July 6 United Electronics Co Ltd :
* Narrows H1 FY 2017 net loss to be 16 million yuan to 29 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 26.9 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are improved employee expense and depreciation expense as well as decreased vehicle network interconnection profit
* Says financial results would be finally approved by board of directors on July 14, 2017