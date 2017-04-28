BRIEF-Ubiquiti Networks Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.78
* Ubiquiti Networks reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
April 28United Electronics Co Ltd :
* Says FY 2017 H1 net profit to decrease by 30 percent to increase by 20 percent, or to be 18.8 million yuan to 32.3 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (26.9 million yuan)
May 4 CBS Corp reported a 6.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue from a year earlier, when the owner of the most-watched U.S. TV network benefited from higher advertising revenue from the Super Bowl and an extra NFL playoff game.