BRIEF-Blur Group raises 1.75 mln stg via placing
* 100,000,000 new shares of 1 pence each conditionally placed at a price of 1.75 pence per placing share raising proceeds of 1.75 mln stg
July 7 United Electronics Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay cash of 294 million yuan and raise 546 million yuan via share issuance to buy an electronic company
* Says it will raise up to 514 million yuan in private placement
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9TmWSY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* 100,000,000 new shares of 1 pence each conditionally placed at a price of 1.75 pence per placing share raising proceeds of 1.75 mln stg
* Says it set coupon rate of 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds at 7.45 percent